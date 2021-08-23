LIVE: Escape Room Murder Mystery at Ft. Sisseton

The pandemic was murder on recreation sites in the region... until they found a creative solution. Now you can be a part of it.

Lake City, S.D. — It was looking pretty bleak in terms of keeping visitor attractions going at Ft. Sisseton State Park during this pandemic.

Then, they hit on the perfect solution.

Murder.

That’s the stroke of inspiration from state park manager Ali Jo Tonsfeldt, who figured out a murder mystery could be the perfect way to get guests back into parks in small, socially-distant, covid-safe groups.

A murder mystery you had to solve for yourself using the historic clues all around you, with all the proceeds going to keep the park up and running.

She and her team at the historic fort figured it would be a success if ten or so people showed up to solve the mystery.

Instead, they had about 650.

So they’re doing it again, this time with a new twist.

Next month, they’re offering a murder mystery escape room, with all the clues, twists and turns you can expect.

You and your small group of 2 to 5 have 50 minutes to solve the mystery, and while you do it, you’re quite literally bringing the park back to life.

That’s because proceeds once again go toward operating and maintaining the park for future adventures.

Park manager Ali Jo Tonsfeldt Zoomed in live from Ft. Sisseton state park to talk with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker about how this crazy stage of history we’re in is bringing the park to life in a way like never before.

For more details:

https://www.facebook.com/events/324947169360581?ref=newsfeed