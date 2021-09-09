Pet Connection: Meet Milano

She's one smart cookie.

Talk about a sweet deal.

There’s not much on this earth that’s better than a brand-new puppy.

In fact, one of the only things better is a well-behaved brand new puppy — something that’s not so easy to come by.

This week, we found one for you.

Her name’s Milano, and she’s an eight-month-old German Shepherd mix from 4 Luv of Dog.

She loves to cuddle and play, she knows some commands, and she’s completely crate trained.

You can tell how patient she is just by watching the great video her foster family sent in to the Morning Show.

If this little sweetie is the one for you, check out more on Milano’s profile, here: