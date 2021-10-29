LIVE: Come to the Crypt

They've been putting their heads together all year long.

Halloween season wraps up this Sunday, but don’t worry: you have one last chance this weekend to scare yourself silly at one of the region’s longest-running local haunted locations.

It’s the final weekend of the season tonight and Saturday for the Crypt at Jacobs Manor, in Leonard, North Dakota.

The haunted farm and crypt is a permanent structure that’s been going strong for more than a decade.

Lots of local talent, including builders and haunters, goes into its production each year.

Owner Dave Jacobs, the mastermind behind the Crypt, works on the haunt year-round.

He Zoomed in live to the Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about where he gets his inspiration from, why he keeps putting the work in for the community year after year, and how they make the haunt kid-friendly as well as scary for Halloween scream fans.

For more information:

https://www.facebook.com/The-Crypt-at-Jacobs-Manor-359595647869648/

The Crypt at Jacobs Manor

307 1/2 Railroad Ave N Leonard, ND 58052

Last 2 Fridays and Saturdays in October 7pm-11pm

Suggested donation of 5$ or more with any non-perishable or hygiene products for the Women and Children Shelter at the YWCA in Fargo