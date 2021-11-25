LIVE: Burn the Bird

Torch that turkey!!! (We mean you, not the one you're eating today. )

Do you have a good appetite worked up yet for the Thanksgiving feast?

Well, if you’re not quite sure you’re tough enough to tackle all those carbs at once, we’ve got you covered.

And so does Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec.

Rob braved the frigid start to our Thanksgiving Thursday by getting up extra-early in the morning to lead his flock — er, pack — of runners at the Burn the Bird 5 and 10k.

It got started at 8:30 a.m. in downtown Fargo, and it attracted a fine feathered crowd of runners, many of whom were appropriately garbed in turkey attire.

Rob Zoomed in live with the Morning Show and Emily Welker to talk turkey: how big the crowd was, what participation’s like every year at the popular race, and of course, the most important part of all: pie for breakfast.