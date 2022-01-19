LIVE: Ladyboss Midwest Retreat

Don't retreat from the chance to get ahead as a leader.

It’s a new year and it’s time to take control of your future.

And coming this spring, there’s a way you can get the process jump-started, while having some fun at the same time.

Ladyboss Midwest is holding its first-ever retreat this spring in Nisswa, Minn.

The three-day event is booking up fast with participants from around the region.

The founders bill it as a way to connect with other women interested in advancing in the corporate world.

They’re also offering special speakers, as well as sessions in forest bathing, meditation and yoga.

Founder Laura Caroon and marketing director Sadie Rudolph Zoomed in live to the Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about some of the skills and connections you can make at the retreat.