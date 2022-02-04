Wear Red 2022: Reclaim Your Rhythm

Wear your heart on your sleeve.

These two years of the pandemic have been hard on the heart in more ways than one.

Between the stress and worry over the risk of covid to you and your loved ones, the isolation and the politics, it’s taken a hard toll.

Now, the American Heart Association wants to help you take heart again.

This year’s Wear Red Day for Women’s Heart Health is asking women to “Reclaim Your Rhythm.”

Heart disease is the number one killer of women in the U-S.

And the increased stress isn’t the only thing that’s put a strain on our hearts this year and last year.

During the pandemic, a lot of people report higher alcohol consumption, and higher number of hours staying sedentary.

So this month, they’re asking us to take that first step toward getting active again.

The American Heart Association’s Chrissy Meyer Zoomed in live to the Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about how the pandemic has affected her own fitness and nutrition habits, how heart disease can sneak up on you with symptoms you may not spot right away, and what she’s most excited about doing differently for her own heart health this month.

For more tips on how to get your rhythm back where you want it to be: WearRedDay.org