One Person Displaced After Apartment Fire in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — An electrical wire malfunction is the cause of an apartment fire this morning in Grand Forks.

Fire crews arrived at 506 48th Street North and found heavy smoke on the first and second floors of the three story building.

A fire was found between the first and second floors.

They removed part of the ceiling and were able to get it out.

The building sustained moderate damage.

No one was hurt and just one person will have to relocate.