Electrical Breaker Failure Leads to House Fire In Douglas County

DOUGLAS CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A couple says an electrical breaker tripped in their house and they were unable to fix it.

They soon encountered a hot electrical smell upstairs and found flames in the attic.

It happened last night at the home of Michael and Amanda Baas in Holmes City Township, west of Alexandria.

Michael used two fire extinguishers without success so they fled the house and called 911.

Douglas County Sheriff’s and Alexandria Fire Department say there was nothing suspicious about the fire and it’s believed to have been caused by an electrical issue.

No word yet on the amount of damage.