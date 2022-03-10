LIVE: Fargo Film Festival’s In-person Return

Live on film!

It’s back!

The region’s biggest gathering of film creatives, movie buffs and more is back on again in person for the first time in three years.

The fargo film festival has been all-virtual since the pandemic struck.

It’s coming back to its original format next week.

The festival attracts filmmaking professionals from around the world, as well as film students and educators.

Fargo Theatre folks say they’re excited to finally be able to put it on, now that international travel is possible once again.

The Theatre’s Sean Volk Zoomed in live to the Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about all the fun folks who’ll be there, the amazing array of films showing, and the crowds they’re expecting for the nonprofit’s biggest revenue-raiser of the year.

https://fargofilmfestival.org/