LIVE: Celtic Festival Returns

Get your green on this weekend, because it's back for the first time since the pandemic hit.

Pinch us, because we can barely believe it’s happening.

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day 2022 celebrations, the Celtic Festival is finally returning to the Hjemkomst Center this weekend.

The annual event draws in about 3,000 visitors each year, and because of the density of the crowd, it’s had to be either canceled or held virtually for 2020 and 2021.

But this year, with Covid numbers trending in the right direction, it’s back on and in person.

It’s also going on at the same time as the Fargo St. Patrick’s Day Parade across the river.

Organizer Trevor Magnuson says that since the festival offers traditional foods like scotch eggs, bangers and mash, and irish stew, it will likely attract a lot of spillover visitors after the parade wraps up around lunchtime.

You can also catch live music, traditional dances, storytelling and presentations on all aspects of life, history and culture in the Celtic nations.

Magnuson Zoomed in live to the Morning Show to say top ‘o the morning to our viewers and fill us in on all the great stuff you can see, do, hear, taste and feel at the Celtic Festival.

https://cityofmoorhead.com/departments/parks-recreation/special-events/celtic-festival