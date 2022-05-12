Lightning strike likely caused house fire in Detroit Lakes

Witnesses were able to see flames from across Big Detroit Lake as fire crews battled the blaze.

DETROIT LAKES, Minn, (KFGO/KDLM) – A lightning strike is suspected to have ignited a large house fire in Detroit Lakes, Wednesday evening.

Fire Chief Ryan Swanson said he believes lightning was the cause of the huge blaze. He said no one was home at the time.

Concern with another lightning strike prevented the fire department from using its ladder truck. Swanson said a neighbor also reported that his home sustained electrical damage from an apparent lightning strike.

Residents in the neighborhood have indicated that no one was injured.