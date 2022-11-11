LIVE: JDRF Walk To Fight Type 1 Juvenile Diabetes

We'd love to see you there.

We’ve talked the talk for weeks now.

Now it’s time to walk the walk.

The JDRF One Walk Against Type One juvenile diabetes is Saturday at 10 at the Scheels Arena.

KVRR is a media sponsor of the event, and we’d love for you to join us there.

The money raised through the walk goes toward research and advocacy to beat juvenile diabetes — and for more.

Your support and presence also shows people in our community who are living with this disease that people here care about them and their diagnosis.

JDRF Adult Ambassador Mike Little sat down for a live in-studio interview with Emily Welker on the Morning Show to talk about his diagnosis and the people in his life who motivate him to keep fighting for a cure.

https://www2.jdrf.org/site/TR/Walk/MinnesotaandDakotasChapter4316?pg=entry&fr_id=8741