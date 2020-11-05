Pet Connection: Meet Guess

We're taking the guesswork out of finding the right pet for you.

It’s anyone’s guess why this guy hasn’t been adopted yet.

Guess, a darling 17-week-old orange tabby, comes to us for this week’s Pet Connection by way of Homeward Animal Shelter.

And if you’re needing some extra cuddles from a cute kitten this week what with all the election upheaval going on, Guess is your guy.

Just take a look at the video of him giving kitty kisses to Homeward’s Heather Klefstad.

He’s well-socialized, affectionate, and ready to share his home with you.

Best of all, he never talks politics.

Our guess is this guy would be the perfect forever family member.

For more information, check out his profile here – and don’t forget to take a look at Homeward’s Fantasy Fur Ball going on right now, all to benefit critters at the shelter in need of medical care.

https://www.homewardonline.org/available-pets/available-cats/#petfocus_0=&resultSort_0=animalRescueID&resultOrder_0=asc&page_0=5&age_0=&sex_0=&searchString_0=&action_0=search