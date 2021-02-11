Pet Connection: Two For The Price Of One

We Have Two Pets Who Desperately Need Homes This February

First up, we have a special returning visitor this week on Pet Connection. He first joined us in October. The Humane Society of the Lakes is putting out a special Valentine’s Day call to get this kitty a home ASAP.

He’s a cat a little over a year old, who has spent almost his entire life at the shelter.

They want him to experience see spring come from the comfort of a forever home.

So let’s get him one.

For the second time, Meet Sorrell.

And because giving hearts day happens to fall on a Pet Connection Thursday this year, what better way to celebrate all the wonderful work of our animal welfare nonprofits in the region than by making it a double scoop of cute?

After all… if one cat is hard to resist, then two are twice as hard. We’re meeting champion cuddler Norman from Homeward Animal Shelter.

And Digit, our lazy lounger, still needs a good couch to call her own.

The American Staffordshire took time out of her busy nap schedule to join us for Pet Connection last week from 4 Luv of Dog Rescue.

Most dogs we feature are bundles of energy.

Digit is someone who knows how to relax.

She doesn’t even need a ton of walks, perfect when it’s this cold outside.

But she’s a sweetie who loves people and does well with other dogs.

If you’re in the market for a hibernation partner, click here to check out last week’s Pet Connection segment.