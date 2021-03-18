Pet Connection: Meet Popsicle

It's a real treat to introduce you to this cat.

The weather is warming up this weekend, and it’s the perfect time to break out the cool, sweet treats for your family.

So why not break this sweet and delightful Popsicle out of the shelter?

This cool character is neutered orange male adult with a wonderful, affectionate personality.

Popsicle is better suited for cuddling up to a family of adults, since he’s not comfortable around kids.

But if you’re looking for a cat whose charm will make you feel like a kid again, give Popsicle a try.

Homeward Animal Shelter’s Heather Klefstad gives us the scoop on Popsicle in our video.

For adoption information:

https://www.homewardonline.org/available-pets/available-cats/#petfocus_0=&resultSort_0=animalRescueID&resultOrder_0=asc&page_0=3&age_0=&sex_0=&searchString_0=&action_0=search