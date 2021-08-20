LIVE: Redhawks Honor Veterans at Honor Flight Game

The RedHawks will help give wings to our region's veterans at their game this Sunday afternoon.

It’s the Great American Pastime.

And this Sunday, you can be part of it, while you help honor our region’s great American heroes.

Sunday’s RedHawks game is dedicated to the Honor Flight of North Dakota/Minnesota and the veterans it serves.

There will be a lot of military organizations on hand, and the retiring head of the region’s honor flight is throwing out the first pitch.

Then, the players will don jerseys supporting the Honor Flight of ND/MN.

They’re auctioning the jerseys off, with the proceeds going to pay for the expenses of the honor flights.

Those flights have been largely grounded since the pandemic struck.

They’re holding off on fall flights to protect the health of everyone involved, including the veterans, who have a significant elderly population among them.

The first honor flights are planned to resume coming up in spring.

Dave Rice, with Honor Flight of ND/MN, Zoomed in live with the Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about this weekend’s big fundraising effort on the ball field.

Just follow the link below to bid on your favorite player’s Honor Flight jersey, or find out more about Sunday afternoon’s game:

https://web.dashapp.io/auctions/redhawks