LIVE: Fargo Force Jersey Night

Don't let lack of funds put the freeze on the next honor flight.

It’s one of the greatest causes in our region.

And organizers are hoping folks like you won’t let it be put on ice this year.

So they’re taking to the ice to make sure the Honor Flight happens.

It’s the flight that sends veterans to our nation’s capital to tour the memorials that honor them, and to see the sites that they served to protect.

You can help them out by heading to the ?Scheels arena for Jersey night this Saturday.

You can put in a bid for a signed Adam Thielen jersey, and get a chance to win a one hundred dollar Scheels gift card.

Honor Flight organizer Lori Ishaug Zoomed in live to talk with Marshall Downing on the Morning Show about what a difference your donation will make if you come out this Saturday.

For more information:

https://www.veteranshonorflightofndmn.org/fargo-force-jersey-night