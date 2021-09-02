Pet Connection: Meet Bandit

Quick, spot the cutie who's up for adoption this week!

If you’re looking for a boy who can steal your heart, boy do we have the deal for you this morning.

Meet Bandit, the Catahoula leopard dog.

Homeward Animal Shelter’s Heather Klefstad introduces us to the 6-year-old sweetie this morning.

He’s a cuddler and up to date with all his vaccinations, neutered, and house trained.

His striking red-colored spotted coat is sure to attract admiring glances whether you’re out and about or just enjoying some time resting outdoors with the big guy.

Bandit is good with other cats and with other dogs.

However, in spite of this impressive skill set, kids are not a good fit for Bandit.

If you think you’ve “spotted” the right dog for you, check out his profile and fill out an adoption application at the link below.

https://www.homewardonline.org/available-pets/available-dogs/#action_0=pet&animalID_0=16890227&petIndex_0=5